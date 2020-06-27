Albert George Gauthier
ROCHESTER - Albert George Gauthier, 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home in Rochester. He was born in Rochester on February 22, 1929 the son of Joseph and Regina (Mailhot) Gauthier.

George is predeceased by his wife Rita (Hamel) Gauthier of 55 years. He is survived by eight children: Juanita Montana, Penny Grant, George Gauthier, Kathleen LaBranche, Christopher Gauthier, Lynn Gauthier, Kevin Gauthier, Kent Gauthier. He leaves 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. He is survived by two sisters, Beatrice Corriveau, Virginia Silver, predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.

SERVICES: Family and friends may gather from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, at the Grondin Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, North Main Street, Rochester. Burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Brock Street, Rochester. Masks and social distancing are requested. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
