Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Alfred Rozumek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish of the Assumption St. Joseph’s Church
150 Central Ave
Dover, IL
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Rozumek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Rozumek


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOVER – Alfred Rozumek, 89, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H. following a brief illness.

Born Dec. 9, 1930 in Salem, Mass, son of the late Stanislaw and Leokadia (Kerstein) Rozumek.

Mr. Rozumek had proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had worked as a Construction Project Manager for Walsh Brothers in Boston, Mass. for several years.

Alfred enjoyed skiing, being on the ocean, boating and fishing, and tinkering with things that needed to be fixed. He was an avid football and New England Patriots fan.

Members of his family include his daughter Cindy Wheeler and husband Bruce of New Durham, N.H.; and two grandchildren Amy and Adam.

He was predeceased by his wife Jacqueline (Archambault) Rozumek, and his son Michael Rozumek.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Parish of the Assumption St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H.

Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery on Dover Point Rd. in Dover.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -