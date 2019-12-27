|
DOVER – Alfred Rozumek, 89, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H. following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 9, 1930 in Salem, Mass, son of the late Stanislaw and Leokadia (Kerstein) Rozumek.
Mr. Rozumek had proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had worked as a Construction Project Manager for Walsh Brothers in Boston, Mass. for several years.
Alfred enjoyed skiing, being on the ocean, boating and fishing, and tinkering with things that needed to be fixed. He was an avid football and New England Patriots fan.
Members of his family include his daughter Cindy Wheeler and husband Bruce of New Durham, N.H.; and two grandchildren Amy and Adam.
He was predeceased by his wife Jacqueline (Archambault) Rozumek, and his son Michael Rozumek.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Parish of the Assumption St. Joseph's Church, 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery on Dover Point Rd. in Dover.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019