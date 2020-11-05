MOULTONBOROUGH - Alice E. Gilbert, 83, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Laconia Center. Born March 10, 1937 in Exeter; the daughter of Ernest C. and Alice (Barr) Gervais.
Predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Wesley E. Gilbert who died in 1998, brothers, Charles and Stanley, sister, Mary Moore.
Survivors include six siblings, Peggy Stevens, Cathy Joy, Priscilla Colby, Bonnie Mae Skinner, Raymond, Howard Gervais, and Gerald Gervais; sister-in-law, Hazel Cambron; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 9 at 1 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket. Masks are required for the service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to your local animal shelter.
