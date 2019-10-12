|
SOMERWORTH - Alice E. Zabkar, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 surrounded by her family at Wentworth Douglass Hospital following a period of failing health. Born January 23, 1934 in Dover, N.H.; the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (McGuire) Marcotte.
Alice had worked at General Electric for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, exercising, ceramics, and her dog Ginger.
She is survived by her children Robert W. Zabkar and wife Diana of Sanbornville; Clifford Zabkar and wife Laura of Dover; Cheryl Snowden and husband Douglas of Somersworth; Brian Zabkar and wife Cathy of Dover; Michael Zabkar and wife Debbie of Milton; nineteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and brother Eugene Marcotte, Jr. and wife Doris of Rochester.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Zabkar, and her brother Donald Marcotte.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Avenue in Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph's Parish of the Assumption, 150 Central Avenue in Dover. Burial will be at St. Mary New Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019