Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
1925 - 2019
Alice Gingras Obituary
NEWMARKET - Alice Gingras, 93, of Pine Street, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Gingras Sr. and her daughter Irene Pelletier.

Survived by three children, Michele Moss and her husband Anthony of Great Falls, Mont., Rochelle Sharples of Newmarket and Richard Gingras Jr. of Newmarket; three grandchildren, Sterling Moss, Austin Gingras and Logan Gingras; two sisters, Esther Wallace of Raymond and Beverly Barney of Exeter; several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. During the visitation, a Prayer Service will take place at 3:30 p.m., and the American Legion Auxiliary will conduct a Service at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary or to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019
