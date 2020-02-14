Home

Alicia Ann Sprague

Alicia Ann Sprague Obituary
FARMINGTON - Alicia Ann Sprague, 59, of Farmington, N.H., passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a brief illness.

Alicia grew up in Farmington, graduating from Farmington High School, in 1978. She obtained her Bachelors degree from New England College and spent most of her career in the University System at Granite State College.

In her free time she loved gardening, reading, cooking and music.

Alicia was a member of New England Organ Donor Services; two lives have already been saved due to her donation.

She leaves behind her husband of 38 years Paul Sprague, a son Adam Sprague, his wife Brooke and their children Serena, Anna, Cameron and Chase. She is also survived by a sister Dorinda Howard and husband Jim, and sister Patricia Kelly. Alicia had many close friends, cousins and extended family that will miss her. As well as her faithful canine companion Marley.

She is predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Leslie (Bowser) Kelly.

SERVICES: There will be a memorial service in June.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
