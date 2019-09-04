|
SOMERSWORTH - Aline R. Normand, 81, of Somersworth, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Hospice of Southern Maine after a brief illness. Born in Somersworth, New Hampshire, on August 10, 1938, she was the daughter of Paul and Fernande Soucy.
She is survived by her son, Gary Normand and wife Mary of Springvale, Maine; grandson Kevin Normand and wife Robin of Rochester, New Hampshire; granddaughter Tiffany Normand of Shapleigh, Maine; and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald (Gus) Normand.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held 8-10 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, New Hampshire. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately after, at 10:15 a.m., at her church, St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, New Hampshire. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Normand family has been entrusted to Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019