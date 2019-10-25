|
DOVER - Allan Arkwell, 70, of Dover, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his winter home in Florida after a short period of failing health. His wife, Karen, was by his side.
Allan graduated from Dover High School in 1967 and lived most of his life in Dover, and enjoyed spending winters in Fla. He married Karen (Webb) in 1968. They raised three children and remained happily married for 51 years.
Allan worked at RW Insurance from 1970 until he retired in 2018. His sons carry on the business into the fourth generation. He enjoyed golf with his friends and was a member at Cochecho Country Club for over 40 years. In his early years in the Insurance business, he was active in the community, having served on the Dover Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Dover's Rotary Club, and he was an active member of the Jaycees. He also served on several boards and committees for the NH Association of Insurance Agents.
He is survived by his wife Karen (Webb) Arkwell; Gary and Melissa Arkwell of Rochester; Toby and Kim Arkwell of Dover; Heather (Arkwell) and Nathan Phipps of North Berwick; six amazing grandsons; two beautiful great-grandchildren; his brothers David and Gary Arkwell.
SERVICES: We will have a Celebration of Life and welcome family and friends to join us at the Cochecho Country Club on Gulf Road in Dover on Sunday, November 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation in his name to The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 W. Webster Ave., Ste 304, Chicago, IL 60614.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019