NEEDHAM, Mass. - Allen Bernard Linden, age 88, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend extraordinaire, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 due to complications of dementia and COVID-19.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be private due to the restrictions relating to COVID-19; the family plans to have a memorial service at a later date. Please visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com for the extended obituary, further details and for online condolences. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020