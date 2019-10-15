|
|
ROCHESTER - Allen R. Mercier, 67, of Columbus Ave, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after fighting cancer for years. Born November 22, 1951 in Waterbury, Conn., he was the son of George and Antoinette (Lapanne) Mercier.
Allen proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.
Allen has two sons, Lance Mercier of Rochester and Shawn Mercier of Mo.; and a step daughter named Tara who passed away. He has five grandchildren Jacoby Allen and Adie who live in Rochester, N.H., Landon and Lexi who live in Mo., and Kali. He has one great-granddaughter. He has a brother Edward G. Mercier of Somersworth N.H., a sister Carol A. Comeau of Somersworth N.H., and lots of nieces and nephews.
He will be buried with his mom and dad in new town Cemetery Rollinsford N.H.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 16, at 3:30 p.m., in the Newtown Cemetery in Rollinsford with Military honors to follow. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019