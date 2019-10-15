Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Allen Mercier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Newtown Cemetery
Rollinsford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Mercier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen R. Mercier


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROCHESTER - Allen R. Mercier, 67, of Columbus Ave, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after fighting cancer for years. Born November 22, 1951 in Waterbury, Conn., he was the son of George and Antoinette (Lapanne) Mercier.

Allen proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.

Allen has two sons, Lance Mercier of Rochester and Shawn Mercier of Mo.; and a step daughter named Tara who passed away. He has five grandchildren Jacoby Allen and Adie who live in Rochester, N.H., Landon and Lexi who live in Mo., and Kali. He has one great-granddaughter. He has a brother Edward G. Mercier of Somersworth N.H., a sister Carol A. Comeau of Somersworth N.H., and lots of nieces and nephews.

He will be buried with his mom and dad in new town Cemetery Rollinsford N.H.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 16, at 3:30 p.m., in the Newtown Cemetery in Rollinsford with Military honors to follow. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now