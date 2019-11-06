|
HAMPTON - Altha P. Nelson, 93, of Hampton, passed away gracefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Harmony Homes By the Bay with family by her side.
Born in 1925 in Portage, Maine, to Zeph and Gertrude (Fenderson) Prosser, Altha was the eldest of the four children. The Prosser family made their living in the North Maine woods guiding fishermen and hunters from southern New England. To survive the hardships of the Great Depression when the "sports" stopped coming north, the Prosser family moved south to Canaan, onto Hartland, and finally settling in Kittery Point where she met the love of her life Samuel "Bud" Murray Nelson, Jr.
Altha graduated Salutatorian from Traip Academy in 1943 and awaited Bud's return from World War II. On January 2, 1947, Altha and Bud were married at the First Christian Church of Kittery Point. In 1953, they relocated with their children to Hampton, N.H.
Altha's accomplishments were impressive - from her academic achievements in mathematics and Latin, to her business intuition that led to a 30-year career as an Employment Specialist with the New Hampshire Employment Security Office. All the while, she raised three children, hosted her many grandchildren every Saturday evening for Boston baked beans and hot dogs, and was an active member of the Hampton United Methodist Church. But Altha's favorite moments might have been from the nights of dancing with Bud, her sister Ada, and her brother-in-law Vern at the Officers Club on the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Altha's retirement years were happily spent in the home of her youngest daughter Laura, husband David, and their children. Baskets of laundry were hung on the outside clothesline, jars of relish were put up for the winter, and the afternoon school buses were met with a smile. Special lunches at the Galley Hatch or The Eatery were plentiful and welcomed by many! Altha impressively learned to drive late in life, and her grandchildren will carry the memory of her driving them everywhere at 25 mph, no matter the road, no matter the destination. Altha, the wife, the mother, the grandmother, possessed a reserve of strength and self-reliance that carried her through the many joyful and tearful moments of life. Each of us is better for having been loved by her.
In addition to her parents, Altha was predeceased by her husband Samuel, her brother Rodney and her sister Ada Lyon. Surviving family members include a daughter Susan Williamson of Hampton; a son Kenneth Nelson and his wife, Joyce, of Somersworth; a daughter Laura Whalley and her husband, David Whalley, of Hampton; a brother Byron Prosser; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Each new addition to her family, whether through birth or marriage, was welcomed into Altha's heart.
Altha's family would like to thank the staff of Harmony Homes By the Bay and Wentworth Hospice for the incredible care and affection they gave to Altha in her last years.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A memorial service will held at 11 a.m., on Friday, at the Hampton United Methodist Church, 525 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hampton United Methodist Church, 525 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842.
