ROCHESTER, N.H. - Althea Virginia Dunbar Chisholm, 90, of Franklin Street passed away Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 29, 1930 in Newton, Mass. the daughter of the late Emdon and Edith (Richards) Dunbar.
Many considered Althea the original Martha Stewart. She had a talent for making beautiful creations from everyday items and her skills as a seamstress were cherished. She spent hours tending her gardens and brought smiles to all who passed by her home.
Althea spent her life caring for her family as wife, mother, caretaker and grandmother. She was the family historian. Her recollections of our family history was remarkable and valued.
The widow of Fred Harry Chisholm who passed in 2016, she is survived by daughters, Cindy (Robert) Corriveau, Wendy (Richard) Clough; grandchildren, Tracy Taif (Abe), Kristen Clough (Eddie Goodman), Kevin Clough (Laura); great grandchildren, Nicholas McKinnon, Aden Taif and many beloved nieces, nephews and special friend, Marion Taylor.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held and a celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a safer future date.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 902 Portland Street, Rochester, NH 03868.
Cindy and Wendy would like to thank Wentworth Homecare and Hospice for their wonderful care and support for the past two years. You are all greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are under to care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.
