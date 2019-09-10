|
FARMINGTON - Alvin R. "Al" Glover, 74, of Central Street, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at is home after a period of failing health. He was born August 11, 1945 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late Ralph Glover and Eda (Webster) Glover Foster.
Al has resided in Farmington for the past 36 years and had worked as a maintenance technician for National Gypsum Company. He was an avid fisherman and ham radio operator. Al enjoyed working around the house and loved his pets.
Members of his family include his loving wife of 46 years, Sylvia (Colbath) Glover; his children, Jennifer Glover of Farmington, N.H., Dawn Page and husband Jeff of Rochester, Wendy Byrd and husband Wayne of Sanbornville, Gary Hubbard and wife Tracey of Belmont, N.H.; several loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A graveside service with burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery, Franklin Street, Rochester, N.H. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 or the . Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019