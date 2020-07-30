ROCHESTER - Alyssa M. Burson, 31, of Rochester, N.H. died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 leaving behind devastated family and friends and a life unlived. Alyssa was born January 31, 1989 in Palmdale California to parents Cynthia J. Burson (Howland) and the late Rex E. Burson Jr.



Alyssa attended Dover High School in Dover. She will lovingly be remembered for her contagious laugh, mischievous smile.



Alyssa is survived by her nine year old son Gage L. Burson; her mother Cynthia Burson (Howland); sister Kari Smart (Eaton) and brother in-law Paul A. Smart Jr.; brother Jaimie J. Eaton and his partner Cathy Ellis of Lake Los Angeles; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews .



SERVICES: Celebration of life is scheduled for August 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Epping Legion in Epping, N.H.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store