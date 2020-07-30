1/
Alyssa M. Burson
1989 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Alyssa M. Burson, 31, of Rochester, N.H. died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 leaving behind devastated family and friends and a life unlived. Alyssa was born January 31, 1989 in Palmdale California to parents Cynthia J. Burson (Howland) and the late Rex E. Burson Jr.

Alyssa attended Dover High School in Dover. She will lovingly be remembered for her contagious laugh, mischievous smile.

Alyssa is survived by her nine year old son Gage L. Burson; her mother Cynthia Burson (Howland); sister Kari Smart (Eaton) and brother in-law Paul A. Smart Jr.; brother Jaimie J. Eaton and his partner Cathy Ellis of Lake Los Angeles; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews .

SERVICES: Celebration of life is scheduled for August 1, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Epping Legion in Epping, N.H.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Epping Legion
