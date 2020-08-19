1/
Amer Fakhoury
1963 - 2020
1963 to 2020

DOVER, N.H. - Amer Elias Fakhoury, age 57 died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Brigham & Women's Hospital from stage four cancer, surrounded by his lifetime loving wife and his four children.

Amer grew up in Jdaydet Marjeyoun, South of Lebanon, child of late Elias Antoun Fakhoury and Josephine Abou Kassem in a Catholic, caring and loving family rooted in their Lebanese tradition and the love to their homeland. Due to political pressure and life-threatening consecutive events and harassment, Amer and his family had to flee for safety and settled in Dover, N.H. in 2002. There he made a home for him and his family.

Amer was held a hostage under the terrorist militia of Hezbollah after going to visit family in Lebanon; he was abused for several months through inhuman ways and that caused his health to deteriorate rapidly. He was a martyr for his belief in freedom and democracy.

The family will be always in debt to Senator Shaheen for her relentless efforts to bring Amer home from the breath of the tyranny of Hezbollah.

Amer enjoyed music, poetry and was a very well read and knowledgeable man. He spoke fluent Arabic; English and he was passionate on following the national and international politic subjects. He loved singing and his favorite days were Sundays because he got to spend it with his wife, his four girls, their spouses and their grandchildren.

Amer is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Micheline Elias; his four daughters, Guila Fakhoury and her husband George Attalah of Salem, N.H., Amanda Fakhoury and her husband Abdo Iskandar of Salem, N.H., Macy and Zoya Fakhoury of Dover, N.H.; three grandchildren. In addition, Amer leaves behind his brother Harb Fakhoury and Najah Fakhoury all of Lebanon.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Homes, 655 Central Avenue, Dover, N.H. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint George Maronite Church, Dover, N.H. on Aug. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. (Seating is limited to 40 people in the Church, first-come, first-served.) Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, 43 Dover Point Road, Dover, N.H. at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Maronite Church, 15 Chapel St., Dover, NH 03820.

To sign the online guest book, www.purdyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
