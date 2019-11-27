|
ROCHESTER - Andrew J. Talon, 88, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Rochester, N.H. He was born in Dover, N.H., on September 16, 1931, the son of Edward and Nelda (Bouchard) Talon.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Talon of Rochester; daughter Jeanne Irving and her husband John of Alton; daughter Theresa (Terrie) Stuart and her husband Jim of McDonough, Georgia; stepdaughter Kathleen Cairns and her husband Christopher of New Durham, N.H.; stepdaughter Sandra McDavitt and her husband Ken of Rangeley, Maine; stepdaughter Marlene Medeiros and her husband Rick of Topsfield, Mass.; stepson Donald Paradis and his wife Cecile of Gonic, N.H.; stepson Lionel (Luke) Paradis and his wife Kris of Dover, N.H.; stepson Robert Paradis and his wife Joanne of Stark, N.H.; stepdaughter Charlene Sanborn and her husband Joseph (Molly) of Rochester, N.H.; six grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Andrew was predeceased by his son Edward Talon, grandson John Irving, and by siblings Lillian Auclair, Margaret Baron, Hilda Forcier, Anita Paluchniak, George Talon, Raymond (Art) Talon, and Wilfred (Willie) Talon.
He retired from St. Charles Children's Home after many years in charge of maintenance. Andrew also worked at United Tanners in Dover and Elliott Rose in Madbury. He resided in Dover, Gonic, Milton, and Rochester. He was a proud, lifetime member of the Rochester Elks. Andy and his wife Barbara were very devoted to each other and enjoyed thirty-seven years of a happy and loving marriage. They had a wonderful time travelling regularly in their camper. Family was the highlight of their lives. Andy was a kind, generous, and gracious person who will be remembered for his big smile and easygoing nature.
SERVICES: Visitation will be 3-6 p.m., on Monday, December 2, at Grondin Funeral Home in Rochester. Services will occur at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, December 3, at Holy Rosary Church, burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111 or to Cornerstone VNA Hospice. The family expresses their deep gratitude to the Studley Home for their heartfelt care. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019