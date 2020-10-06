1/2
Andrew L. Carnegie Jr.
1945 - 2020
DOVER - Andrew L. Carnegie Jr., 75, of Ezras Way, died at his home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born January 24, 1945 in Chelsea, Mass.; the son of Andrew L. and M. Priscilla (Killoran) Carnegie Sr.

Andrew served his country during Vietnam in the US Marines. He received his BS and MBA from Boston College. He later went on to work for many years at the First National Bank and in the banking industry, and later for many years as a real estate appraiser.

Drew loved working in the garden, travelling with his wife and family, researching military history, and hanging out with his friends from the gun club. Dogs and babies brought him great joy. He was a devoted member of both the Saint Ignatius of Loyola and Parish of the Assumption churches, and regularly served at the Our Daily Bread food pantry. We will all miss his keen sense of humor and never-empty candy dish. He fully lived his motto "Fret Not!"

He is survived by his wife Jean (Lenkner) Carnegie of Dover; two sons, Sean Carnegie and his wife Wendy of Austin, Texas and Kevin Carnegie and his wife Sharon of Alpharetta, Ga.; a daughter, Debra Carnegie and Marc Bolan of Seattle, Wash.; two sisters, Carol Carnegie Lewenberg and her husband Roger of Massachusetts and Gail Baker of Massachusetts; and five grandchildren, Eli, Caleb, Thomas, Nathan and Libby.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 7-9 p.m., at Tasker Funeral Home. Services will be on Friday, October 9 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Martin Church in Somersworth, N.H. Mass on Friday will be offered online for those unable to attend services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Seacoast Cancer Center at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
OCT
9
Service
10:30 AM
St. Martin Church
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
