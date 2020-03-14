|
WOLFEBORO - Angela W. (Bertha Sanborn) Buthker, 89, of Wolfeboro, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Keene Center Genesis after a brief period of failing health. Angela was born in Rochester, the daughter of the late Mabel (Amsden) and Guy Sanborn on March 6, 1930.
Angela was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Rochester.
Angela worked as the co-owner of Town and Country Veterinary Hospital in Naples, Fla., for 15 years before retiring in 2009. Prior to this, she owned and operated a dry-cleaning business in Kennebunk, Maine, and co-owned Walker Antiques in Medford Lakes, N.J. She enjoyed antiques, needlework, interior decorating, fishing, and animals.
Mrs. Buthker is survived by her children from her first marriage to William H. Walker (now deceased); Doug Walker and his wife, Andrea Polizos of Harrisville and Greg Walker and his wife, Joyce of East Booth Bay, Maine and by her brother, Norman Sanborn Sr., of Rochester. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Amanda McKay, Katherine Dineen, Julia Walker, and Galena Walker and her great-grandchildren; Isabelle McKay and Zachary McKay. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Harold Buthker, who passed in 2015.
SERVICES: In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private and will take place in Pine Hill Cemetery in Wolfeboro at a later date.
Flowers will be gladly accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Angela W. Buthker to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W Swanzey Rd., Swanzey, NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH 03431. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020