Anita Esther Gourgue
GONIC - Anita Esther (Smith) Gourgue, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 28, 2020 following a very courageous battle with cancer.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Paul, of 48 years; her three sisters, Beverly (Eddie) Whitten of Rochester, Hazel (Eugene) Henderson of Barrington, and Alice Hilton of Randolph, Maine; sisters-in-law, Connie (Donald) Bickford, Cynthia (Richard) Giguere, Rachel Pinecofer; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Harry, Ernest and Larry Smith.

Anita lived in Gonic for most of her life and graduated from Spaulding High School with the class of 1964.

She worked at Colby Footwear office and the Rochester Manor office and then went on to work for several telephone companies, retiring in her early 50's. She enjoyed canning the produce from her husband's garden. She loved doing crafts, reading, as well as making puzzles.

SERVICES: There will be no services. Burial will be in Rochester Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
