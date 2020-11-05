PORTSMOUTH - Anita Louise Babel, 69, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 with loving family at her bedside. She was born in Dover, on December 6, 1950, a daughter of the late Gerard and Thelma (Ellison) Dionne.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted partner, Carole Hicks of Portsmouth and Anita's children, Donn Babel, Jr., Colleen DesJardins, Mark Babel and Karen Hathorn. Anita is also survived by Carole's family, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her infant son, Brian.
SERVICES: Services will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Stratham N.H. SPCA. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
