ROLLINSFORD - Anita May (Argereow) Jones, 85, of Goodwin Road, departed this earth peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her beloved granddaughter's home with her family by her side. She was born on April 1, 1935 in Portsmouth, N.H.; the daughter of Arthur Angelos and Elsie (Cammett) Argereow.
Anita worked as a Line Supervisor for National Sea Fisheries for over 25 years; she was an exemplary employee known for always being early and never taking a day off. She loved her "girls on the line" and many became close friends. Anita retired early to care for her grandchildren and earned the moniker "Gigi" which she kept for the remainder of her life.
Gigi was most known for her limitless love of children and not just her own, it was for all children. Basically, if you were born between the years of 1980 - 2020 and lived in New England Gigi was your grandma too. She had a boundless supply of energy when it came to caring for her baby's she never missed a recital, sports event, field trip and even volunteered at Rollinsford Grade School while her granddaughter was enrolled. In her glory she was still chasing her great-grandchildren around at 84 years of age.
In her spare time, she was a rabid oops avid bingo player; if you called to talk to Gigi while she was out at bingo you would get the message "she's at work" and she did very well at work! Gigi also had a passion for dancing and she was up for anything; square, pop, rap, ballroom you name it Gig's was in. She even loved to just watch Dancing With The Stars; ratings will certainly plummet without their greatest fan here to tune in. Anita "Gigi" will be so deeply missed by her family, her friends as well as all of the children whose lives she touched.
Anita is survived by her daughter Sherry and her husband Darin Zingg of Blairstown, N.J.; her son Paul Crowe of Rollinsford, N.H.; her sister's Catherine Chase of Kittery, Maine, Elaine Stoyka of Bronx, N.Y., Mary Lasalle of Sacramento, Calif., Barbara Wood of Ridgeville, S.C.; her brothers Clyde Argereow of Portsmouth, N.H., Frederick Argereow of Portsmouth, N.H.; her step-children Raymond Jones of Kentucky, Cathy Molloy of Rochester, N.H. and Christa Guillemette of Derry, N.H.; her grandchildren Ryan Jones of Rollinsford, N.H., Cory Guillemette of Somersworth, N.H., Marianne and her husband Joseph Opalka of Dover, N.H., Stacy Rae Gray, Shannon Kelly, Breann Belhumer; her great grandchildren Lexie Rae, Ava, Austin, Deklan Raymond and Joseph Jr.; and many other extended family members too numerous to name.
She was pr-deceased by her parents Arthur and Elsie Argereow, her son Michael J. Crowe of Portsmouth, N.H., her husband Raymond M. Jones of Rollinsford, N.H., her sister's Margaret Dominquez of Portsmouth, N.H., Sarah Kafka of Sacramento, Calif., her brothers Arthur A. Argereow Jr of Portsmouth, N.H. and Woodbury C. Argereow of Portsmouth, N.H.
SERVICES: Due to current restrictions a limited attendee private funeral service with internment immediately following at New Town Cemetery Rollinsford, N.H., will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends and extended family members that wish to attend are welcome to contact Anita's daughter; Sherry at 908-914-6485 for arrangements. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
.
Flowers are welcome, memorial contributions may be made in her name (Anita "Gigi" Jones) to Make-A-Wish-Foundation https://wish.org/
e-cards may be sent to: gigi19352020@gmail.com.