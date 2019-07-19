Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
More Obituaries for Ann Brake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann E. Brake


1935 - 2019
Ann E. Brake Obituary
YORK, Maine - Ann E. Brake, 84, of Mill Lane, peacefully passed Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Born on April 1, 1935 she was raised in York, Maine; a daughter of Thomas and Inez Ely.

Ann was a motorcycle enthusiast her whole life and enjoyed riding her Harley Davidson Heritage Soft-tail. She was a member of The United Bikers of Maine; loved to cook, bake, knit socks, crochet afghans, play cribbage, and make puzzles with friends, and family.

Ann was a registered CNA, but she was most passionate about in-home private care for the elderly. Over her many years, she impacted and touched the lives of many, and will be deeply missed by all.

Ann is survived by her three children Catherine Letellier, Clarence Moses III, and Robin Murray; her grandchildren Jason Letellier, Katie Gauthier, Carly Lorenz, Hannah and Sarah Murray; great granddaughters Madison and Everly Gauthier; her sister Drucella Daniels, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband Clarence Moses Jr., her second husband Robert Brake, and her brother Thomas Ely Jr.

SERVICES: She was laid to rest in the First Parish Cemetery in York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine assisted with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from July 19 to July 22, 2019
