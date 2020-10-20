FARMINGTON, N.H. - On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Ann Elizabeth MacKinnon of Farmington, N.H. died surrounded by family and friends at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass. after a period of failing health.
Ann was born on Nov. 22, 1950 in Castine, Maine, the fifth child of Daniel F. and Josephine Lowell MacKinnon. She grew up in the Kilkenny Mountains outside of Berlin, N.H., and graduated from the University of New Hampshire where she majored in horticulture.
She was active in the women's movement and the peace movement during the Vietnam conflict. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was a proud and active union member. Her political activism continued all her life, working for Democratic candidates and championing rights and equality for women, minorities, working people, and families.
A passionate gardener, she was much sought after for her wisdom regarding all things green. Ann had a beautiful voice and loved singing union songs, folk songs, and anything by Joan Baez. Her sharp sense of humor could make you laugh all evening. She adored the Christmas holiday and will be remembered for the lovely wreaths she would make and gift to friends and neighbors.
Generous to worthy causes and to friends and family, she would readily open her heart and her home to those in need. Friends going through difficult times would find her at the door with bags of groceries.
Nearly every summer she would gather with close friends to camp for a week on the shores of Lake Aziscohos. Those who joined these joyful gatherings will recall the long paddle to the campsite with everything packed into canoes and kayaks, living out of tents and gathering firewood, staying up late into the night singing songs around the campfire, and waking in the morning to the chill mist on the lake, loons calling across the water. Ann loved the Aziscohos and requested that her ashes be scattered there.
She is survived by her two children, B. Liz MacKinnon of Richmond, Maine and Hilda MacKinnon of Rochester, N.Y. She also leaves behind her informally adopted children William and Ramon Gaudet of Union, N.H., and their daughter Elizabeth. William attended her like a son as her health deteriorated, and was especially kind and caring to Ann. The family is very grateful for his love and tender heart, and grateful to the friends and neighbors who offered their help.
She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her siblings and their families: John and his wife Sylvia MacKinnon of Mt. Maunganui, NZ, nieces Ngaere MacKinnon and Jessika MacKinnon, and grand niece Mikaela Fitzpatrick, all New Zealanders; Daniel/Boongie MacKinnon VIII and his wife, Denise, nephews Ian MacKinnon and Daniel MacKinnon IX, and grand nephew David MacKinnon, all Louisiana residents; Bonnie Winona MacKinnon of Nottingham, N.H.; Alice MacKinnon of Lee, N.H.; Mary MacKinnon of Sebago, Maine and nephew Krister Rollins of South Portland, Maine; William and his wife Sherry MacKinnon, niece Lila MacKinnon and nephews Samuel and Duncan MacKinnon of Curtis, Mich.; and many cousins from Maine to California and most of the Canadian provinces.
She is also survived by countless friends, including longtime friends Sharon Lehman of Barrington, N.H., Sharon's kids and grandkids, and by Melissa Graykin and her two sons of Deerfield, N.H.
SERVICES: Friends and family will be gathering to celebrate her life at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 at 190 Cooper Hill Road, Nottingham, N.H., for a potluck social, outside around a campfire. Masks will be mandatory when not eating, and we will practice social distancing. Bring your voice, an instrument if you have one, a story to share and perhaps a comfortable chair, and remember to dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, contact Ann's sister Mary at Maryrmac@roadrunner.com.
Ann was an ardent listener and supporter of public radio, so in lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to your local NPR station.
