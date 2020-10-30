ROCHESTER - Ann Marconi, 68, passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 unexpectedly. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., to John and Mary.
She was a devoted friend, mother, grandmother, and Catholic. Ann's great loves were her close family and friends, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has recently been enjoying retirement, camping and "mudding" with her companion Norman "Cokie". She also enjoyed talking on the phone for hours with her grandchildren, reading from joke books. One of Ann's favorite things to do was her weekly outings with her sister Diane. They loved to go to the movies and out to eat. She may have been her sister but more importantly her best friend!
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son Matthew whom she missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Catrece and son-in-law, James; granddaughters, Nickole, Ashley, Emily and Courtney; two great grandchildren; sisters, Rose and husband Warren, Diane and husband Chuck and Cathy and husband Mark; brother John; many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
SERVICES: The family will be holding a private family graveside service. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
