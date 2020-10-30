1/
Ann Marconi
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - Ann Marconi, 68, passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 unexpectedly. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., to John and Mary.

She was a devoted friend, mother, grandmother, and Catholic. Ann's great loves were her close family and friends, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has recently been enjoying retirement, camping and "mudding" with her companion Norman "Cokie". She also enjoyed talking on the phone for hours with her grandchildren, reading from joke books. One of Ann's favorite things to do was her weekly outings with her sister Diane. They loved to go to the movies and out to eat. She may have been her sister but more importantly her best friend!

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son Matthew whom she missed dearly.

She is survived by her daughter, Catrece and son-in-law, James; granddaughters, Nickole, Ashley, Emily and Courtney; two great grandchildren; sisters, Rose and husband Warren, Diane and husband Chuck and Cathy and husband Mark; brother John; many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

SERVICES: The family will be holding a private family graveside service. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
May God bless and comfort Ann's family and friends in this time of grief and sorrow.
Rev. John & Beverly Hastings
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved