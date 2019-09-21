|
|
ROCHESTER - Ann Morris, 80, of Rochester, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Ludlow, Mass., on February 4, 1939, she was the daughter of William and Rena Brockney.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Richard, of Rochester; son Bill and his wife, Christa of West Springfield, Mass.; daughter Karen Proctor and her husband Nevada of Enfield, N.H.; her granddaughter Keira Proctor of Enfield, N.H.; and her sister, Elizabeth Plante of Springfield, Mass. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Robert Brockney.
She spent many years in secretarial work for various attorneys and other businesses. One of her proudest work experiences was in the Engineering Department of Space and Life Systems for Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks, Conn., during the bourgeoning space program of the 1960's. However, she considered her greatest job to be that of a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Ann loved music and theater, and she enjoyed going for walks on York Beach in Maine with her husband. She was a faithful parishioner at Holy Rosary Church in Rochester for many years, and she taught religious education classes while her children were growing up. Ann also volunteered as a Girl Scouts leader in Rochester.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at a future date. If desired, donations may be made in her name to the and Saint Ann Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dover, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019