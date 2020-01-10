|
WHITEFIELD - Ann Thibeault, 74, Whitefield, N.H., died Tuesday, December 29, 2019 from apparent atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Born July 6, 1945 to Lyle and Verna Batchelder, she graduated from Lancaster H.S. in 1963, played violin, and studied music at Plymouth State.
Ann married Bernard Thibeault in 1965 and had sons: Michael, Craig and John.
Ann became a Registered Nurse and cared for many nursing home residents in the Seacoast and White Mountains. A loving and devoted mother she was caring and nurturing to the animals and other people in her life.
She is survived by three sons.
SERVICES: Burial ceremony in the spring.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020