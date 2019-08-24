Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Anna Lavertu
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Anna B. Lavertu


1927 - 2019
Anna B. Lavertu Obituary
ROCHESTER - Anna B. Lavertu, 92, of Rochester, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of failing health. She was born in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Rodich.

She has resided in Rochester for about 65 years and spent most her time as a homemaker. Anna was a communicant of St. Mary Church. She was very supportive of her family and loved spending time with them.

The widow of Francis Lavertu who passed on September 7, 2018 and whom she had been married to for 72 years, she is survived by daughter, Sharon Lavertu of Rochester; a sister, of Pa., and a niece and nephew.

SERVICES: The funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. with Deacon Dick Falardeau officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Sanbornville, N.H. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019
