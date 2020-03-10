|
NEWMARKET - Anna-Lisa Gotschlich, of Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., Newmarket N.H., and Worcester Mass., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the age of 83. Anna-Lisa passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Charles and Ruby Gewertz on January 30, 1937 in Bangkok, Thailand. She was the loving sister to the late Lennart Gewertz. Anna-Lisa was proud of her Swedish heritage and shared this with her family who will carry on those traditions.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Christofer Gotschlich, his wife Kelley and their children Madeleine and Colin of Gorham, Maine; Tina Gartley, her husband Lee and their children Andrew, Alison and Thomas of Wellesley, Mass.; and Chandler Gotschlich, his wife Nancy and their children Emma and Elisabeth of Sandy Hook, Conn.
Anna-Lisa is a graduate of Uppsala Universitet in Sweden and earned her PhD in Psychology from New York University. She enjoyed immensely her career as a psychologist, where she built a private practice and counseled foster care children. She will be remembered as a spirited and generous woman with gifted hands that reached out to the communities where she lived. She used those elegant hands to pursue her passions for gardening, sewing, weaving, knitting, praying and caring for others. Through these activities she made meaningful connections with friends up until the last days of her life.
SERVICES: There will be a gathering to celebrate Anna-Lisa's life in the upcoming months. In the meantime, remember her life in ways that would have given her joy; take time to notice the blooming of the first crocuses, enjoy a laugh and conversation with friends, create or appreciate something made by hand and finally meditate or pray to whatever gives you solace.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020