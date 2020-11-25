1/1
Anna Marie Dale
1940 - 2020
DOVER - Anna Marie Dale, 80, of Dover, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born April 28, 1940 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of William and Caroline (Hovestadt) Hardy.

Anna was a loving wife and mother that took great care of her family. She actively helped the community.

Anna is survived by her loving husband Robert Dale of Dover, N.H.; her son William Dale and his wife Emily of Rochester, N.H.; her daughters Carol Dale of Dover, N.H., and Robin Dale of Augusta, Maine. Anna had six grandchildren, Christine, Sandra, Ashley, Richard, Katharine, and Brian. She also had four great-grandchildren, Liam, Sophia, Samuel, and Madison.

SERVICES: Services will be private at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society or local Children's Charities. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. I am a friend of Carol’s, and she always spoke lovingly about her Mom.
Mary Ann Ferrigno
Friend
November 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs.
Cheryl Boring
Family
November 21, 2020
We love her very much. We will all miss her.
Brian Dale
Grandchild
November 20, 2020
Sorry for you and your families loss Sandra
Shauna
Friend
November 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Margaret Gauthier
Sister
November 20, 2020
Love and miss my nana so much.
Sandra Dale
Grandchild
