DOVER - Anna Marie Dale, 80, of Dover, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born April 28, 1940 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of William and Caroline (Hovestadt) Hardy.
Anna was a loving wife and mother that took great care of her family. She actively helped the community.
Anna is survived by her loving husband Robert Dale of Dover, N.H.; her son William Dale and his wife Emily of Rochester, N.H.; her daughters Carol Dale of Dover, N.H., and Robin Dale of Augusta, Maine. Anna had six grandchildren, Christine, Sandra, Ashley, Richard, Katharine, and Brian. She also had four great-grandchildren, Liam, Sophia, Samuel, and Madison.
SERVICES: Services will be private at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
or local Children's Charities. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.