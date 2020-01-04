|
WELLS, Maine - Anne F. Chick, 90 years, a resident of Wells, Maine, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Varney Crossing of North Berwick after long illness.
Anne was born in Dover, N.H., on January 22, 1929 a daughter of Michael and Agatha M. (Moore) Flanagan and graduated from Dover Catholic High School.
Anne was teacher's aide for Somersworth, N.H. Middle School for 12 years then worked for Pratt Whitney of North Berwick, Maine for ten years before retiring.
Anne traveled around the world going on several cruises with her husband William, she loved walks on the beach, reading and watching old movies on TCM.
Anne was predeceased by her husband William W. Chick; three brothers, David, Richard and Robert Flanagan and her sister Ellen Gosselin.
She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Anne Chick and her fiancé David MacKenzie of Wells, Maine and by her brother, Michael Flanagan of Rochester, N.H., as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, Maine follow by a funeral service at 6 p.m., at the Chapel. Interment will be at Mt Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H., in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Anne's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020