NEWMARKET - Anne Hunter, 72, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Stephen Hunter of Fremont; one son, James D. Hunter of Hampton and his children Sarah and Elizabeth; a daughter Cynthia A. Turkington and her husband Ryan of Fremont and their children Andrew and Brady; two brothers, David Holcomb of Newbury, N.H. and Charles Holcomb of Nashua, N.H.; two sisters, Beth Franzen and her husband William and Lynn Holcomb both of Westmoreland, N.H.; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 5, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. from the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, with Rev. Patty Marsden officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 166 South River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019