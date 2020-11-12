DOVER - Antonio "Tony" Bastianelli, 85, of Dover, died Monday, November 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Born December 29, 1934, in Madbury, he was the youngest son of the late Sabato and Eleanora (Soave) Bastianelli.
He was the devoted husband of 65 years to his loving wife, Shirley Ann (Picott) Bastianelli and the father of six children.
Tony was a lifelong resident of Dover, N.H., and graduated from Dover High School in 1952. He was a standout athlete at school, especially in football where he earned All-State honors as a star running back, following in the tradition of his older brothers.
Following high school, Tony enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1953-1957. He became employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a ship-fitter. He then was director of the Dover Recreation Department. Later he earned a bachelor's degree in physical education at UNH and worked as a gym teacher at Woodman Park, Dover High and St. Thomas Aquinas.
Tony's love of sports continued as he played men's league softball at Guppy Park, mostly for the Weeks' Ice Cream team, which he led to a state and regional championship, earning a trip to the national finals in Ohio. He also became a local soccer referee and basketball coach.
Following his retirement from the Shipyard, he became a tax preparer for H&R Block, before retiring from there. Tony and Shirley became snowbirds in Cape Canaveral, Florida, enjoying activities with their many friends at the Hitching Post Ranch Trailer Park.
In 2014, Tony and Shirley travelled to Italy where they met relatives, spent time in the villages where his parents came from, and visited the Atina home where his father grew up.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and their six children, Antonio David Bastianelli, of Rochester; Deanna Randall and husband, Mark, of Derry, Pa.; Gregory Bastianelli and wife, Rhonda, of Dover; Gino Bastianelli of Bloomfield, Conn.; Christopher Bastianelli of Dover; and Catherine Bastianelli of Cape Canaveral. He also leaves four grandchildren, Seth Bastianelli and wife, Krista, of Maryland; Eric Bastianelli and Kiri Conneely of Rochester; Jenna Toussaint and husband, Brett of North Berwick, Maine; and Casey Dumais of Ft. Lauderdale; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Tony was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Albert Bastianelli; and sisters Adeline Bastianelli, Eveline Doane, Innocenza "Nancy" Bastianelli, and Clara Bastianelli. He leaves behind a brother, Ernie Bastianelli and a sister, Edie Bair, and his longtime childhood friend Gregory Kageleiry.
SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., and service to follow, on Saturday, November 14, at the Tasker Funeral Home at 621 Central Avenue in Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
