SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Ardis M. Emery, 85, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Emery Household in South Berwick.
She graduated from Berwick Academy in 1951 and then went on to graduate from Gorham State Teachers College in 1955. She belonged to Alpha Delta Kappa Society and Honor Society of Teachers, and was a member of the Emery's Bridge Church.
She was predeceased by her parents, George and Lillian; her sisters, her twin Ardel Emery, Arline Emery and Ruth Briley; brother in law Thurston Briley, three brothers, George, Ralph, Donald; and sisters in law, Barbara and Ruth.
She is survived by her sister in law Judy; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fosters from July 26 to July 29, 2019