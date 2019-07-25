|
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Arlene Jean Tracy, 76, of South Portland, Maine passed away in Scarborough, Maine on Monday, July 22, 2019 due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Arlene was born in Rochester, N.H. on July 3, 1943 to Clifford and Adrienne Hamilton.
She is survived by her sister, Carol as well as son and daughter, Mark and Amanda. Son-in-law Matthew and grandsons Dylan and Sawyer will remember Arlene for her love of cats, Christmas and them.
SERVICES: In the tradition of her loving sister Linda, who passed not long ago, memorial services will be held for Arlene at St Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H., at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 29, 2019 with a burial to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco, Maine.
Published in Fosters from July 25 to July 28, 2019