Arline R. Hayes

Arline R. Hayes Obituary
ROCHESTER - Arline R. Hayes, 90, of Rochester, N.H., passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Arline was born January 2, 1929 to George and Gladys (Lessard) Hussey.

She graduated from Spaulding High School in 1946. Arline was employed in the school lunch program for the City of Rochester.

Arline enjoyed spending summers at camp on Horn Pond, and gardening, reading and knitting.

Arline is survived by her daughter Colleen (Hayes) Fisher; grandson Scott Fisher and wife Lisa; great-grandson Cameron Fisher; and her brother Kenneth Hussey. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Leon Hayes; brothers Philip and George Hussey; and great-granddaughter Jessica Goodman.

Please make donations to an animal .
Published in Fosters from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019
