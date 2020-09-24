ROCHESTER - Arline Roberts, 90, formerly of Alton Bay, died Thursday, September 21, 2020 at the Rochester Manor follow years of failing health. Born September 26, 1929 in Atlanta, Ga., she is the daughter of the late Arnold and Elsie (Bradstreet) Richards.



Arline has lived in Rochester, most of her life until she moved to Alton Bay and spent her winters in Stuart, Fla. She is a graduate of Spaulding High School Class of 1947. She worked with her husband the late Erlon Roberts in their family run business, Ayers and Jenkins an old local sporting goods store. She also worked at JC Penny until her retirement.



Arline loved the outdoors and planting flower gardens, she also enjoyed knitting and reading and caring for her cats. Her true joy was spending time with their family and friends. She was a member of the Eastern Star, DAR and Alton Garden Club.



Members of her family include her son, Paul Roberts and his Fiancé, Deborah Evans of Rochester; her daughters Linda Roberts Crosby, Nancy Roberts Colbroth and her husband Jim of Rochester; her grandson, Jay T Crosby and his wife Kathleen of Rochester; a great-grandson Noah and Logan Crosby; several nieces and nephews.



A special thanks to Cornerstone VNA and the Deb's from Gafney Home.



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m., in the Rochester Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home Inc, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.



Donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA and or to the Pope Memorial SPCA in Dover, N.H.







