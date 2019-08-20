Home

R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Armand Dostie
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 North Main St.
Rochester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
189 North Main Street
Rochester, NH
Armand E. Dostie


1921 - 2019
ROCHESTER - Armand E. Dostie, 98, of Rochester, died Friday, August 16, 2019 after a period of poor health. He was born August 10, 1921, in Rochester, the son of the late George and Angelina (Leblond) Dostie.

Armand attended Rochester High School. In 1941 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was a lifelong communicant of Holy Rosary Church. Armand shared 71 years of marriage with Florence (Guillemette), the love of his life.

In addition to his wife, family members include son, Richard (Rita); two daughters, Nancy (Paul) Ramsey, Julie Rasch and fiancé Butch Vachon; one stepson Carl (Georgia) Chapman; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 North Main St., Rochester, N.H. with Fr. Paul Gousse as celebrant. Family and friends may visit at the church one hour prior to the mass from 9:30-10:30 a.m. To view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019
