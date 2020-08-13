DURHAM - Armand van Velthoven died peacefully at home on Monday, August 10, 2020 after a lengthy battle against CT Lymphoma. He is survived by his wife, Peg Reeves of 19 years; his brother Franz, wife Elly; brother Ludo, wife Liddy; sister Emily in Netherlands; a brother Herman, wife Susan in New Zealand. He also leaves behind his step sons, Bill Reeves, wife Maggie, and Rob Reeves, wife Nancy and several grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.
He was born in Valkenswaard, the Netherlands in 1941, son of Leonardus van Velthoven and Allegonda Hendrix. He studied electrical Engineering at HTS Eindhoven and went to work at Phillips in 1963 and developed electronic calculators and the first pacemakers.
In 1964 he married Hanny Lukken and they were divorced in 1992.
In 1967 he immigrated to the US to start work at RCA in Indianapolis as test equipment design engineer for television production lines. In 1978 he went to NCR in Dayton, Ohio to design the first electronic cash registers with integrated circuits. In 1976 he obtained a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati Ohio while working. He became manager of non-volatile memory (now called flash memory) development at NCR and holds several patents on integrated circuits. In 1978 he moved to Colorado Springs with NCR to startup a new production line for these memories and was in charge of development of new flash memory applications. In 1986 he moved back to the Netherlands and went to work at Philips, in charge of building new computer chip factories and later became Development Manager for DVD recorders.
He met Peg Reeves in 2000 and he retired and moved to Durham, N.H. and they were married in 2001. They enjoyed travelling extensively and he was kept busy improving their summer home and just keeping "things" in repair.
When they moved to Fitts Farm he was kept busy working on the board as Maintenance chair.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lymphoma Research Foundation or Wentworth Homecare and Hospice an Amedisys Partner.
SERVICES: A brief graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, at 10 a.m. in the Durham Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the graveside will be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page for those unable to travel or who would prefer to avoid gatherings starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Zone. Those attending must wear face masks due to the Town of Durham ordinance. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com
