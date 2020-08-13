1/1
Armand van Velthoven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURHAM - Armand van Velthoven died peacefully at home on Monday, August 10, 2020 after a lengthy battle against CT Lymphoma. He is survived by his wife, Peg Reeves of 19 years; his brother Franz, wife Elly; brother Ludo, wife Liddy; sister Emily in Netherlands; a brother Herman, wife Susan in New Zealand. He also leaves behind his step sons, Bill Reeves, wife Maggie, and Rob Reeves, wife Nancy and several grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.

He was born in Valkenswaard, the Netherlands in 1941, son of Leonardus van Velthoven and Allegonda Hendrix. He studied electrical Engineering at HTS Eindhoven and went to work at Phillips in 1963 and developed electronic calculators and the first pacemakers.

In 1964 he married Hanny Lukken and they were divorced in 1992.

In 1967 he immigrated to the US to start work at RCA in Indianapolis as test equipment design engineer for television production lines. In 1978 he went to NCR in Dayton, Ohio to design the first electronic cash registers with integrated circuits. In 1976 he obtained a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati Ohio while working. He became manager of non-volatile memory (now called flash memory) development at NCR and holds several patents on integrated circuits. In 1978 he moved to Colorado Springs with NCR to startup a new production line for these memories and was in charge of development of new flash memory applications. In 1986 he moved back to the Netherlands and went to work at Philips, in charge of building new computer chip factories and later became Development Manager for DVD recorders.

He met Peg Reeves in 2000 and he retired and moved to Durham, N.H. and they were married in 2001. They enjoyed travelling extensively and he was kept busy improving their summer home and just keeping "things" in repair.

When they moved to Fitts Farm he was kept busy working on the board as Maintenance chair.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lymphoma Research Foundation or Wentworth Homecare and Hospice an Amedisys Partner.

SERVICES: A brief graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, at 10 a.m. in the Durham Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the graveside will be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page for those unable to travel or who would prefer to avoid gatherings starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Zone. Those attending must wear face masks due to the Town of Durham ordinance. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved