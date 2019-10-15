|
|
ROCHESTER - Arnold E. Boston, 82, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home, following a period of failing health. Born December 9, 1936 in Dover, N.H.; he was the son of the late Lester and Thelma (Moulton) Boston.
Mr. Boston graduated from Berwick Academy and started work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard at 17 years old. He graduated the apprentice program as a sheet metal worker. From there he worked in Inspection and Quality Assurance for many years. He retired from the Naval Sea Logistics Center Detachment in Portsmouth, N.H., as a supervisory QA Specialist.
Arnold was a member of the St. John's Masonic Lodge #51 of South Berwick, Maine, where he had just received his 50 year pin. He was also a member of NARFE, and was a former member of the Elks Lodge in both Rochester and Florida.
He enjoyed playing cards with friends, reading, golf, watching the Patriots, and Fox News. He loved his 11 year "vacation" while living in SW Florida.
Members of his family include his wife of 41 years Rosann (Flanagan) Boston of Rochester, N.H.; his children Melisa Meeks (Eric) of Farmington, N.H., Alvin Boston (Wendy) of North Berwick, Maine, Vernon Boston (Shari) of South Berwick, Alan Boston of Ocean Springs, Miss.; Dennis Boston (Judy) of Northwood, N.H.; Timothy Boston (Denise) of Rogers, Ark.; Cheryl Bolstridge (Tom) of Washburn, Maine; Susan Osborne (Mike) of New Durham, N.H.; and Debra Correll (Bill) of Waldoboro, Maine; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a . Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019