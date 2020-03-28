|
DOVER - Arthur Caverno Tasker, 80, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his Dover home. He was born in Dover on October 12, 1939, the son of Stanley and Margaret (Haley) Tasker.
Art leaves his loving family, his wife of 56 years Deborah (Fernald) Tasker; his son Stanley F. Tasker (and his wife Sarah) of Sudbury, Mass.; his son John M. Tasker of Dover, N.H.; and three beloved grandsons, Kyle M. Tasker, Ryan J. Tasker, and Matthew J. Tasker of Sudbury, Mass. Art was predeceased by his parents, his sister Mary DeCicco, and his brother Stanley M. Tasker, Jr.
Art grew up in Dover, graduated from Dover High School, attended St. Anselm's College for two years, and graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1962. After college he went to work for his father in the Hoitt and Wentworth painting business and later worked for other local contractors and as a property manager. Art also served in the New Hampshire National Guard for ten years. For the past forty-three years he and his family have lived in the home built by his ancestors in the 1840's.
During his retirement Art especially enjoyed fishing, gardening, antiquing, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, and traveling throughout the United States including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and many national parks. He enjoyed plays and musical events here and in Sarasota, Fla., where he spent recent winters. He volunteered at various times for Dover Adult Learning Center, Dover Main Street, Garrison Players, and the Joe Parks Gardens.
Art was a non-smoker who fought a brave battle against lung cancer during the past nine months.
SERVICES: There will be a small graveside service for the family now, and a celebration of life may be planned for a later time.
Anyone who wishes is encouraged to make donations in Art's name to the Seacoast Cancer Center, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020