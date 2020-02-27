|
|
DOVER - Arthur Hilson Mace Jr., a long-time resident of Dover, N.H., died unexpectedly on Friday, February 21, 2020 while recovering from surgery in Lewiston, Maine. He was 82 years old. He was born in Norwood, Mass., on May 31, 1937 to Arthur and Mary (Burke) Mace.
Arthur spent his early years in Westwood, Mass., where he was not only his high school class president but also a star athlete. Later, his family moved to Skowhegan, Maine to run a dairy farm and he was able to attend the University of Maine Orono to further his education in farming. He proudly became a member of the Phi Mu Delta fraternity and remained a loyal alumnus until the day he died.
After settling in Dover, N.H., he married the love of his life, Barbara Jean (Allen) in 1969 and had two daughters, Jennifer and Jeanne. For many years, he was a traveling salesman for H. A. Johnson, and then started his own sheet metal business out of Rochester, N.H., with a family member and a few friends as his partners. The business continued until Arthur's retirement in 2005. On his days off he could be found spending time with his dad out on the golf course or playing a partners tennis match with Barbara and their friends. During football season, Sundays were reserved for cheering on the Patriots in his "Go Pats Den," where all fans were welcome.
After retiring, he and Barbara could be found snow birding in Pawley's Island, S.C. and several locations in Florida. Strolls along the sandy beaches, finding the perfect driftwood memento, and watching sunrises marked the passage of winters for them. As a die-hard New England Patriots fan from an era that had seen little success, he was quite happy to see his team excel in recent years. Through his soft spoken ways, Arthur conveyed how incredibly proud he was of his daughters. His willingness to paint barns and fence posts in Maine, road tripping through Alaska, or taking part in a game of putt-putt golf with his granddaughter Emily demonstrated the love he had for his family. His easy going personality made him fun to be around and he will be deeply missed by all.
His daughters would like to thank his dear friends who have helped support him through his recent years without Barbara. He was truly blessed to have your friendship.
Arthur was predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara and his parents, Arthur Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Mace. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Sean Tucker) and Jeanne (Robert Davis), and granddaughter Emily Tucker.
SERVICES: There will be a private interment for family held in the summer at Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick, Maine. In lieu of a funeral, a "celebration of life" gathering for family and friends will be scheduled for this summer in New Hampshire.
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, ME 04364. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020