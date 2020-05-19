|
DOVER - Arthur J. DuBois passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was the son of Alice Hanratty DuBois from Dover, N.H., and Arthur R. DuBois from Lawrence, Mass. He was born in Dover on October 22 1926, and was a lifelong resident there.
Arthur was married to Mary Callaghan DuBois of Dover for 70 years. He is survived by his wife and six sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Beth DuBois of Rochester, N.H.; Brian DuBois and Bernice Sullivan of Wentworth, N.H.; Neil DuBois and Liz Cacciola of Elkins, N.H.; Brendan DuBois and Mona Pinette of Exeter, N.H.; Dennis and Cindy DuBois of Victoria, Minnesota, and Stephen and Lara DuBois of Newfields, N.H.
He has 14 grandchildren: Bridget DuBois Matile, Siobhan DuBois Cardinal, Lindsay DuBois, Michael DuBois, Caitlin DuBois, Benjamin DuBois, Julia DuBois Lonano, Phelan DuBois, Nora DuBois, Erin DuBois, Meghan DuBois, Mallory DuBois, Molly DuBois and Samantha DuBois. He also has seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, John DuBois of Rollinsford, N.H., and his sister, Marie DuBois Pettis, of Dover.
Arthur was a 1944 graduate of Dover High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944. He served as a Radarman Third Class aboard the escort aircraft carrier USS Puget Sound (CVE-113) and was a member of its original crew as it traveled to Hawaii, Occupied Japan, Formosa, the Philippines, the Marianas Islands, Hong Kong, and Guam.
Following his honorable discharge in 1946, Arthur worked for many years in the Purchasing Department of Clarostat Manufacturing in Dover, and later was the co-owner (with his wife Mary) and proprietor of Hilltop Doughnuts in Somersworth, N.H., and then Village Printers in Rochester, N.H.
Arthur was an active community supporter in Dover, and served on the parish council for St. Joseph's Church, assisted both Cub Scout Pack 170 and Boy Scout Troop 170, worked for many years as a poll worker during municipal and state elections, was a trustee of the Dover Public Library, served on the school board for St. Thomas Aquinas High School, and as a volunteer for the Community Food Pantry.
He served on the Dover Planning Board for 16 years, was also a member of the Dover Zoning Board, and was the first member of the Dover Citizens Advising Committee.
Arthur was an avid collector of stamps and antiques, an accomplished landscape artist, traveled with his family extensively in the White Mountains and Canada, and traveled twice with his wife Mary to Ireland. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of Dover history, and was often used as a source by local newspaper reporters and columnists.
He also enjoyed planning unusual family outings, including a midnight hike up the Auto Road on Mount Washington to watch the sun rise from the summit.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit 10 at a time from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A burial service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Dover Public Library, 73 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Fosters from May 19 to May 22, 2020