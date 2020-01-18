|
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
|
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
|
Arthur L. Hoffman
1945 - 2020
|
|
|
DOVER - Arthur L. Hoffman, 74, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home, following a period of failing health. Born September 30, 1945 in Tiskilwa, Ill., he was the son of the late Virgil and Rose Marie (Sims) Hoffman.
Mr. Hoffman had served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. For many years, he worked for the Waste Water Department in Dover, and retired from the Waste Water Department at the City of Portsmouth. He enjoyed watching old tv and game shows and sharing stories about his small hometown and war times. He had active involvement in the Public Utilities Commission in both Dover and Rochester.
Members of his family include his wife, Lorraine (Richard) Hoffman of Dover, N.H.; his children Steven Hoffman and wife Patricia of East Brunswick, N.J.; Dawn Zahn and husband Raymond of Milton, N.H.; and Matthew Hoffman and wife Jennifer of Dover, N.H.; his grandchildren Brian, Kathleen, Jennifer, Ryan, Emily, Amy, Amya, and Matthew, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Ryleigh; sister-in-law, Jeanine Richard of Rochester; as well as nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, William J. Hoffman, his sister, Anna J. Bell, as well as his parents.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Charles Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
