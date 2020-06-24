Arthur R. Beauchesne
NOTTINGHAM - Arthur R. Beauchesne, 96, of Anna Lisa Way, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd. (Route 108), Newmarket. A Legion Service will be held at 10 a.m. A Graveside Service with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com for a full obituary and to sign an online guest book.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
