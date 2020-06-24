NOTTINGHAM - Arthur R. Beauchesne, 96, of Anna Lisa Way, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd. (Route 108), Newmarket. A Legion Service will be held at 10 a.m. A Graveside Service with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com for a full obituary and to sign an online guest book.
SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd. (Route 108), Newmarket. A Legion Service will be held at 10 a.m. A Graveside Service with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com for a full obituary and to sign an online guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.