NOTTINGHAM - Arthur R. Beauchesne, 96, of Anna Lisa Way, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, June 4, 2020.SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd. (Route 108), Newmarket. A Legion Service will be held at 10 a.m. A Graveside Service with full military honors will follow at 11 a.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com for a full obituary and to sign an online guest book.