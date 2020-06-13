Arthur Saunders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - It is with great sadness that the Saunders family announces the passing of Arthur Saunders, of Dover, N.H., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Arthur was the son of Myer and Goldie Saunders, also from Dover, N.H., and was a graduate of Dover High School, class of 1945.

After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served in the infantry during World War II. He then attended Bryant Stratton College where he received a degree in Business. Upon graduation, Arthur came back to Dover and took over the family business, M. Saunders, Inc.

Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Torf) Saunders; his twin sisters Muriel (Saunders) Slutzky and Rita (Saunders) Novak, and his three sons and their wives: Marc and Anne Saunders, Norman and Diane Saunders, and Steven and Susan Saunders. Arthur was also the proud grandfather of Noah, Jacob, Breanna, Gabrielle, Meredith and Jonah and the proud great-grandfather of Myrcella Rosales.

SERVICES: The family will be having a private graveside service and will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Norm. I am so sorry to hear about your father. Prayera to you and your family.
Joyce Scott- Caron
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved