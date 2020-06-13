DOVER - It is with great sadness that the Saunders family announces the passing of Arthur Saunders, of Dover, N.H., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Arthur was the son of Myer and Goldie Saunders, also from Dover, N.H., and was a graduate of Dover High School, class of 1945.



After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served in the infantry during World War II. He then attended Bryant Stratton College where he received a degree in Business. Upon graduation, Arthur came back to Dover and took over the family business, M. Saunders, Inc.



Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Torf) Saunders; his twin sisters Muriel (Saunders) Slutzky and Rita (Saunders) Novak, and his three sons and their wives: Marc and Anne Saunders, Norman and Diane Saunders, and Steven and Susan Saunders. Arthur was also the proud grandfather of Noah, Jacob, Breanna, Gabrielle, Meredith and Jonah and the proud great-grandfather of Myrcella Rosales.



SERVICES: The family will be having a private graveside service and will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.







