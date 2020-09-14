1/1
Arvlynne Ferrelli
1947 - 2020
BOW - Arvlynne (Bud) Lundin Ferrelli passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born July 5, 1947 at York Harbor Hospital, York Harbor, Maine and grew up in South Berwick, Maine. She was born to Dr. Arvid R. Lundin and Sheila F. Lundin. Bud was their third daughter.

Bud was married to her true love, Michael G. Ferrelli on January 11, 1969.

Bud was employed by Northeast Electronics, Northern Telcom, and Exacom, from which she retired. Throughout her life, Bud remained passionately devoted to her family, to her friends, and to her job. She worked tirelessly to put her two daughters through college, while working full time, and being the full time caregiver of her husband. Bud's favorite word was "integrity," and her favorite phrase was "kindness matters." She lived her life according to these two principles and was a true friend to all.

She was the very proud grandmother (Grandy) of Maxwell Phillips, Alexander Phillips, Amelia Phillips, and Eoin Stanton, all who she loved deeply.

Bud is survived by her two daughters, Angela (Matthew Phillips) of Warner and Alexandra (Thomas Stanton) of Manchester; her middle sister, Julianne (Richard Rain); her brother and sister-in-law, William Ferrelli and his wife, Anne of South Carolina; and brother-in-law, Jerry Croteau of North Carolina; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews; as well as cousins. She also leaves behind many special friends, Linda, Jane, Crystal, Hal, Laurie, and Ginny, as well as her dear dog, Truman.

She is predeceased by her husband, Michael G. Ferrrelli; her older sister, Suzanne and her sister-in-law, Nancy Ferrelli Croteau.

SERVICES: A service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, once it is safe to gather again.

In lieu of flowers, Bud asked that donations be made in her memory to Live and Let Live Farm at https://www.liveandletlivefarm.org, a charity that was near and dear to her heart.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Arvlynne Ferrelli.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett Funeral Home
209 North Main street
Concord, NH 033015048
6032253517
