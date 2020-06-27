ROCHESTER - Arzalia "Zee" Durgin Jones passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung and bone cancer.
She was a beloved mother, sister, companion, friend, nana, great grandmother and aunt.
Arzelia was born in Laconia on Oct 13, 1940 along with her twin sister Jennie "Durgin" Frisella. Daughter of the late David Durgin and Emma "Bach" Durgin. She was a longtime resident of Rochester.
She was a graduate of Spaulding High School. Zee was a hard worker and worked as a waitress at many restaurants in Rochester then went on to work at the Globe stores in Rochester and Gilford before owning her own restaurant "Zee's Place" in Ossipee, N.H., which she and Graham ran for over 20 years.
While running the restaurant, she helped many children who were going to drop out or quit school to keep them in school and graduate.
Zee loved spending time with her family and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Stanton Jones and survived by her companion of 35 years Graham Matthews Sr. and her children Robert D. Hillsgrove of Largo, Fla., Cheryl L. Perkins and husband Leo of Farmington, Gary P. Hillsgrove and wife Karen of Rochester, Deborah A. Wallace of Rochester; adopted daughter Karen A. Jones of Colorado Springs, Colo.; step children Richard Jones, Joyce Beeler-Pederson and Brian Jones; grandchildren Cari Hillsgrove, William Hillsgrove, Richard S. Reilly, Breanna Reilly, Catherine Wallace, Junior Penzo, Dawn Penzo, along with several grea- grandchildren and wonderful friends.
SERVICES: A service will be held at R. M. Edgerly and Son Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H., on July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA, Rte 11 Rochester, N.H. and The Seacoast Cancer Center at WDH Hospital in Dover, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.