MILTON MILLS, N.H. - Audrey J. Bodwell, age 92, formerly of Jughill Road, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Birch Health Care in Rochester, N.H.
Born Dec. 27, 1927 in Wakefield, Mass., daughter of James Miliner and Ardina (French) Miliner. She was raised in Sanbornville, N.H. and moved to Milton Mills, N.H. in 1969. A graduate of Spaulding High School
Audrey was a homemaker, she enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, camping and knitting.
Survived by her children: Deborah Downs of Farmington, Charles and wife Sandra Bodwell of Farmington, Lance and wife Andrea Bodwell of Milton; grandchildren: Ted, Regina, Lindsey, Cody, and Megan; great grandchildren: Adeline, Kevin, Brandon, Adam, Lucas, and Leo.
Predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years: John Everett Bodwell; her brothers: Robert, Elmore "Buster," Bud Vinton and Bernard; and her sisters: Norma Miliner, Donna Douglas and Barbara Sanborn.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, 1 p.m. at Milton Mills Cemetery on Applebee Road in Milton Mills, N.H. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home.
