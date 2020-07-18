1/
Audrey Noonan
SARASOTA, Fla. - Audrey Noonan (Bragdon), 94, of Sarasota, Fla., died Friday, July 17, 2020 after a period of failing health. Born in Berwick, Maine, in 1926; daughter of Morris and May Ester Bragdon.

Audrey is survived by three of her four children, Patricia, Susan and Daniel; her sisters Thelma and Norma, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as countless nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband James, son Michael, five brothers and one sister.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 18 to Jul. 21, 2020.
