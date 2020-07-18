SARASOTA, Fla. - Audrey Noonan (Bragdon), 94, of Sarasota, Fla., died Friday, July 17, 2020 after a period of failing health. Born in Berwick, Maine, in 1926; daughter of Morris and May Ester Bragdon.



Audrey is survived by three of her four children, Patricia, Susan and Daniel; her sisters Thelma and Norma, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as countless nieces and nephews.



She is predeceased by her husband James, son Michael, five brothers and one sister.







