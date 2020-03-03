|
|
NOTTINGHAM - Augustine Rocco Grippo, 78 of Nottingham, N.H. died Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020. Born March 13, 1941 in Scranton, Penn.; the son of Augustine and Ruth Grippo.
Rocky proudly served in the USMC at PNSY. He was married to Lucille Clark for 58 years and they started out on their lifelong journey together.
Rocky worked for the Portsmouth Housing Authority when he was sent to the flood damaged area of Wilkes Barre, Penn. in 1972 where he received an accommodation for his service in the disaster area. He then went to work for PSNH Schiller Station and retired after 25 years of service. While holding down his job, he and the family built the home with everyone pitching in.
Rocky wore many hats during his lifetime working or volunteering on various committees. He was a talented man, "a jack of all trades" and gave his all to his projects. He met many wonderful people along his journey, but could relate best to the ones in the stroke support groups he attended at WDH and UNH because they could relate to his many daily challenges.
He leaves behind his wife, Lucille; beloved sons, James of Northwood, Dean of Rochester and daughter, Cora Grippo, son-in-law Greg Guilmette and two much loved grandsons, Tucker and Cooper Guilmette all of Somersworth. Also a special brother-in-law Arthur Clark and three sisters Phyllis, Eileen and Linda of Pennsylvania. He was a predeceased by two sisters, Patricia and Barbara of Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who thought lovingly of him; his good friends Cindi and Donny and his dog Hunter.
The gates of heaven are secure, one Marine reporting for duty. Sweet dreams my love, our hero Papa.
SERVICES: Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd., Rt 4, Lee, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfunerlservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020